'It's like Unai Wenger is running things at Arsenal' - Merson unimpressed with Tottenham draw

The former Gunners star claims familiar issues in a north London derby date with Tottenham highlight how little has changed under a different manager

have made little progress since making a change in the dugout, claims Paul Merson, with it suggested that “Unai Wenger is running things at the moment”.

The Gunners took the decision to head in a different direction during the summer of 2018.

Wenger, after 22 years at the helm, was ushered through the exits and Emery was appointed in his place.

The general consensus is that the former boss has overseen an improvement at Emirates Stadium, with a productive summer transfer window delivering greater options in a star-studded squad.

Merson, though, is not convinced and claims familiar struggles in a 2-2 draw with arch-rivals Tottenham prove his point that the current coaching regime is no different to the last.

The former Gunners star told Sky Sports: “The north London derby was a great spectacle, a proper game, and Arsenal would have taken a draw when they were two goals down. But has anything changed at Arsenal? I don't think so.

“Arsenal were commended for not collapsing at the week before, credit where credit's due, but nothing has changed. It's like Unai Wenger is running things at the moment.

“Every time broke they looked like they were going to score, Arsenal were that open. The midfield issues were serious.

“You've got Granit Xhaka who goes around kicking people and getting booked. Yes, Matteo Guendouzi found a great pass for the equaliser, but you cannot rely on him or Lucas Torreira to thread the ball through the eye of a needle on a consistent basis.

“In Xhaka, Guendouzi and Torreira, Arsenal have three players who are not creative. They are three holding players, but every time Tottenham broke, they had the freedom of the Emirates. I couldn't believe what I was watching. It was reminiscent of when Arsene Wenger was managing.”

On what needs to change, Merson added: “Arsenal's front three are as good as any in the Premier League, on a par with and Liverpool without a doubt, but great attackers rely on service. It doesn't matter how good you are, if you're not getting the ball you're not going to score. It's a simple as that.

Article continues below

“With a lack of service Arsenal are reliant on their strikers scoring brilliant goals week in, week out, but that's not going to happen all the time and that's going to be the problem.

“Unai Emery has missed a trick with a midfield player. The only solution I see would be to play the front three with Mesut Ozil in the hole behind them and have two holding in front of the back four. The four attackers can get on with scoring goals and then the rest can try and keep them out at the other end.”

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a trip to , before then taking in a hectic run which will see them face , , and in , Premier League and competition.