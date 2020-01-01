'It's like Fernandes has been at Man Utd for two years!' - Dalot says midfielder settled instantly at Old Trafford

The defender praised his countryman for the way he has settled in to life in England

Bruno Fernandes has settled so well at it is like he has been around for two years, according to team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Fernandes made his debut for United in a 0-0 draw with on February 1, having joined the Premier League club from CP in January.

The move came following a prolonged transfer saga, one that ended with Fernandes being Manchester United's marquee signing during the winter transfer window after previously earning interest from a host of clubs over the summer.

Prior to making the move from Sporting CP, Fernandes provided 15 goals in 26 games for the Portuguese side after previously scoring 33 goals across 56 matches last season.

And Dalot, who came to Manchester United from Portuguese side in 2018k said his compatriot has settled well with Man Utd, who are in during their mid-season Premier League break.

"Perfectly. I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already," the full-back told the club's website.

"He is getting on very well with the lads, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

"So, it is one more to help the team."

United have endured a tough season and are eighth in the Premier League table, but remain alive in the and .

Dalot hopes United – who visit on February 17 – can push for a top-four finish and win silverware this season.

"That is why we are here. Man United always fights for trophies and to win games," he said.

"Those competitions, we want to win them with everything we have and the fight for the top four in the Premier League, because that is what we want as players.

"I think we have everything to do that."

After facing Chelsea in their next Premier League match, Manchester United will take on in their first tie of the Europa League knockout stages.

The Red Devils will travel to on February 20 before hosting and then Club Brugge for the return leg within that next week.