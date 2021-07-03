'It's coming home' - England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine

Harry Kane (two), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson scored the goals that had a nation in raptures

England supporters are dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after watching their side demolish Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s side will return to Wembley on Wednesday to face Denmark in the semi-finals of the competition, with their opponents travelling from Baku for the fixture.

As such, England stand a strong chance of progressing to the final, also at Wembley, on July 11.

Two goals from Harry Kane, plus efforts from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealed the win and got the country in a state of rapture.

What was said?

