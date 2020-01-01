‘It’s always weird to travel and only to end up in the stands’ – Stoke City’s Mame Diouf

The Senegal international has been struggling to break into Michael O’Neill’s squad this term with his last Championship game dating back to January

Mame Diouf has described his 2019-20 campaign at as a "weird" experience because he travels with the team and ends up sitting in the stands during games.

The former forward has found playing time difficult this season, playing a total of 56 minutes in six Championship games so far.

The 32-year-old's last league outing was in January and in his attempt to gain match rhythm, he played for Stoke City U23 in their 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Monday.

Diouf admitted his struggles at the bet365 Stadium this campaign and has vowed to fight on with the hope of earning a place in the manager’s plans.

"It’s always weird to be part of the group, travel, arrive at the stadium only to end up in the stands,” Diouf was quoted as saying by Stoke-on-Tent Live.

"These are the coach’s choices and it’s part of the things to accept. It’s happened to others, this time it was me.

"But I will continue to fight and stay ready for the moment the manager calls me up.

"We’re in a complicated situation, and the end of the season will be very important, so we need to keep coming together”.

Stoke City are 21st in the Championship table, a point above the drop zone after gathering 39 points from 36 matches.