'It's all about small details' - Dortmund star Haaland reveals unusual preparation to maximise performance

The Norwegian netted 44 goals across all competitions last season but feels he should have scored at least 50 as he seeks to further improve his game

's Erling Haaland has lifted the lid on his life off the pitch, detailing some of the preparation and recovery techniques he uses to “tease out a few per cent more performance” which includes wearing special glasses in the evening to help him get a deeper sleep.

The striker has taken the world by storm since announcing himself on the European stage with his goals for , with those exploits sparking a scramble among football's heavyweights for his signature.

Dortmund would eventually win that race, signing up the 20-year-old prodigy on a four-and-a-half year contract – and the youngster has not slowed down in front of goal since making the switch to Signal Iduna Park.

Keen to keep up – and improve upon – that deadliness in the box, Haaland explained how special glasses that filter the blue light from electronic devices, among several other things, aid in his recovery after matches and help prepare for the next challenge.

“I use ice baths a lot,” the Norwegian told Ruhr Nachrichten. “I see this as key to tease out a few per cent more performance. And I use these special glasses in the evening. It helps me get a deeper and better sleep.

“For me, it's all about small details and percentage points to get better every day.

“I work with a fitness trainer from Lebanon, digitally via Facetime. That helped me a lot with my body. And my father Alfie was a professional footballer himself so he teaches me a lot. I have good people around me – I'm happy and thankful for that.

“Everyone is different, everyone has to find their own way to develop as a person and as a footballer. For me, it's about preparing for games and then regenerating as well and as quickly as possible. A good rest is key.”

There is no doubt that Haaland, even at his young age, can be counted amongst the best strikers in the world, but the BVB star admits that there are parts of his game that he can improve upon to become an even more well-rounded frontman.

“I have yet to become a much better footballer – that drives me on every day,” Haaland continued. “As I said, my level has to get better, more clinical, more uncompromising. I also have to improve my combination play with my team-mates. I know that.

“I look at my goals quite often. I analyse all the little details that could help me score more goals – I watched all of my 44 goals from last season very often.

“I could easily have scored more than 50 goals. That shouldn't sound arrogant, it's just a good thing because it shows me that the potential is there. I'm not satisfied. I'll try to work on different things and keep getting better.”