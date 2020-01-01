'Keep poaching' - Fans react as Ghana FA 'congratulate' Arsenal FA Cup winner Nketiah

There were interesting reactions as the African nation's football governing body sent out a message following Saturday's victory over Chelsea

Supporters are speculating that the national team could be aiming to persuade Eddie Nketiah to switch international allegiances after the African nation's football association sent him a congratulatory message after 's final victory.

under-21s striker Nketiah, who is of Ghanaian descent, won his second major title in two months as the Gunners beat 2-1 to at Wembley on Saturday.

The 21-year-old saw eight minutes of action as a late substitute, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double ensured a comeback victory, Christian Pulisic having given the Blues an early lead.

The title, which secured Arsenal a place in the 2020-21 , was Nketiah's second of the 2019-20 season as he spent the first part of the campaign with , who ultimately won the English Championship to seal a comeback to the Premier League.

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, the forward looks to be on the radar of the African nation who could be hoping to convince him to play for Ghana at senior level after coming through the various youth sides of England, from U18s up to the U21s.

On Saturday night, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appeared to indicate their interest in the player with a congratulatory social media message on his latest feat.

The tweet has generated a lot of reactions, with many Ghanaian football fans excited about a hot Premier League talent being added to their ranks, although others suggested Nketiah would be better swerving the Black Stars and sticking with the Three Lions.

This is a beautiful gesture from the FA, I don't care decision came from the top or just the handle user, is a great move. We can't sit idle and lose some good prospects ledt and right, pls for the good of blackstars keep poaching — Nana Boateng (@jaylanikojo) August 1, 2020

Appreciated but he's staying in England — Zak🎗️ (@afczak_) August 2, 2020

He no be any extraordinary player. Make you guys no bring am here... Make he stay there like that — 🤴🏿KoJo⚡ (@dis_is_kojo) August 2, 2020

Eddie they’re bringing u here to end up like Kevin prince boateng, Owusu abeyie n Adam kwarasey, if u think I’m lying just dm and ask them bro... Take your time and play next to Rashford and Sancho otherwise you’ll end up with Bernard Tekpetey Dems 🤣🤣🤣 — Six Mi Ludu (@HuzzlerGh) August 2, 2020

He's our own, and let's be proud he is developing to become one of the best and also agree to play for us one day. Congratulations Ed. — nana kwasi opoku (@nanakwasiopoku) August 2, 2020

Same guy en popi take am come Ghana u ppl wanted to take money from him before he represents his own country — Omari Carter Jnr💫 (@jnr_omari) August 1, 2020

Aden )y3 mo player anaaa 😂😂😂 — Eshun Joseph Harvey Jnr 🇬🇭 (@realjoharvey) August 1, 2020

Nketiah has impressed at youth level with England, scoring eight goals in as many appearances for the U21 international side.

At club level he has broken into the first team picture this season with Arsenal since manager Mikel Arteta took over at the end of 2019 and decided to recall the forward from his loan at Elland Road.

Nketiah made 16 appearances for Arsenal in the second half of 2019-20, scoring four goals.

He has already turned down one approach from Ghana to be called up to their senior international side, pledging his allegiance to England in January 2019 when asked by former national team manager James Kwesi Appiah.