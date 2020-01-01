‘It’s a joy to play under him’ - Iheanacho praises Rodgers' impact at Leicester City

The Nigeria international has spoken of how the Northern Irish tactician has been motivating the Foxes to success since his arrival

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed his delight to play under manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irish tactician was appointed in February 2019, replacing Claude Puel and has been the driving force behind the success of the team.

The King Power Stadium outfit is close to realizing their target, considering their current fourth position on the table.

Iheanacho has endured mixed fortunes since teaming up with the Foxes from but he is gradually becoming a key member of the team.

The forward has bagged 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season and he has explained how the Northern Irish tactician has been motivating him as well as his other teammates.

"He’s a different class. He speaks to everyone and motivates and encourages them. He got me going, to be fair,” Iheanacho told the club website.

"He got everyone going. Whenever I’m playing, I’m free to express myself, so long as I stick to the plan, and it’s just a joy to play under him."

The Foxes were third on the Premier League table before the outbreak of coronavirus which forced football activities across the world into a hiatus.

The King Power Stadium outfit has, however, been able to secure only one win in their last five games since the restart of the English top-flight.

Iheanacho, who has scored twice in his last three games, has urged his side to remain focused in order to win their remaining four league games and finish in top-four at the end of the campaign.

"It’s been great, I’ve really enjoyed it. We worked hard in training before the restart on getting our fitness right,” he continued.

"It was a bit different because, normally when the season finishes, you come back after a holiday or travelling, but when you’re just inside for three months, it’s hard.

"Now, we need to keep our standard high and keep the philosophy that we’ve had since the start of the season. We just need to finish these four games well.

"It needs focus to get it done and dusted. We’re ready, we’re focused, and we’re trying to get there."

The forward also congratulated his teammate and international Jamie Vardy, who recently reached the 100-goal mark in the Premier League.

"Jamie is a top striker. He’s one of the best in the Premier League, so congratulations to him. It’s been great working with him and I’ve learned a lot from him," he added

"Most importantly, he’s a great guy and he’s funny, so I’m happy learning from him."

Iheanacho will hope to add to his goal tally when Leicester take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Sunday.