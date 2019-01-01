'it's a good feeling' - Canberra United's Rhoda Mulaudzi excited by South Africa call-up

Following her impressive show in Australia's W-League, Desiree Ellis has invited the forward to Banyana Banyana's fold

Canberra United striker Rhoda Mulaudzi has expressed delight at her call-up to the South African squad ahead of this month's friendlies against the Netherlands and Sweden.

The 29-year-old joined Heather Garriock's ladies in August 2018 from South African side Mamelodi Sundowns and has since hit the ground running, scoring four goals in her debut season.

Following her impressive debut in Australia, Desiree Ellis has recalled the forward to Banayana Banyana squad for the double-header friendlies ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup.

"It's a good feeling to be back in the [South Africa] national team," Mulaudzi told the Canberra United's TV.

"It shows that sometime hard work pays and also shows that things have come better with the support they've gave me and I was able to achieve what I was here for.

"Honestly, when I came here, especially being my first professional contract I wasn't sure of what was going to happen, but I just told myself that football is the same whether I am in South Africa or in Australia.

"All I need to do is just to be myself and the support here and back home as been quite good. I am happy, but I still need to give my best [to justify my call-up]. Well, initially, I was not aware of my call-up initially until Refiloe [Jane] came to my room to tell me.

"I had to check on the Safa site to see it. I was very excited about it before my coach [Garriock] also informed me too. I really didn't believe when Fifi [Jane] told me because I thought she was joking with me. She jokes a lot with me."

Mulaudzi alongside compatriot Refiloe Jane are expected leave for South Africa on Monday - 24 hours after Canberra's game against Adelaide United at McKellar Pack on Sunday.