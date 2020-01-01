Our opinions are irrelevant - Liverpool boss Klopp believes Fulham opener should have been ruled back for 'clear foul'

The manager believes that Mohamed Salah was illegally impeded in the move leading up to Bobby Reid's strike

manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy to see 's opening goal on Sunday stand, while admitting there was little he could do to change the decision.

The Reds were forced to fight from behind to clinch a 1-1 draw against the relegation-threatened Londoners.

Bobby Reid fired Fulham into the lead 25 minutes into the game, before Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser from the penalty spot to give the Premier League champions a share of the points.

More teams

There was a suggestion that Salah had been fouled in the build-up prior to Reid's goal, but Klopp was at first disinclined to dissect the passage of play that led to Fulham's strike.

“What did you think? Can I ask your opinion?" the German asked of the reporter who posed the question over the goal.

When the journalist responded that referee Lee Mason could have gone either way, Klopp continued: “Neither of our opinions are 0.0% relevant, because we can’t change the decision.

"It’s a clear foul, nothing else. It’s not a yellow card or a red card, but the player who passed the ball gained an advantage, gets the ball by pushing Mo. If he doesn’t push Mo, Mo gets the ball.

"It’s not about how hard the foul is, it’s about the advantage. Two hands. Lee Mason, the VAR, says what – normal contact?

Article continues below

"I’m not sure what Lee Mason is doing at home, but that’s not normal contact in football. It’s enough contact to gain an advantage, so it’s a foul. But we can’t change it, and I only spoke about it because you asked.”

The result means that Liverpool missed the chance to move ahead of at the league summit, after Jose Mourinho's men were also held 1-1 by on Sunday.

The two front-runners, who are level on 25 points after 12 games, will face off on Wednesday at Anfield, with each side playing for the opportunity to approach the festive period as outright leaders of the top flight.