‘It’s a bit unusual’ - Balogun, Aribo, Onyekuru react to Super Eagles plan to travel by boat for Benin

Gernot Rohr’s men have expressed their indifference as they are set to travel by sea for their qualifying game against the Squirrels

Rangers duo Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong have reacted to the Nigeria national team's plan to travel by boat for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against the Republic of Benin on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.

Goal had earlier confirmed the Super Eagles trip to the neighbouring country will be by the sea and adequate security will be provided for the players and all those on board.

The decision has been taken in order to help the Super Eagles avoid the heavy traffic in Lagos if they were to travel by road.

Aribo revealed he has never embarked on a journey by boat but explained it will not affect him mentally to help Nigeria secure victory over the Squirrels.

“Traveling by sea, it is what it is, we can’t use that as an excuse. We know what we have to do mentally and that is to win the match. I have never travelled by sea before,” Aribo told the Punch.

Balogun on his part revealed the Super Eagles are fully focused on winning against Benin despite the ‘unusual’ trip by boat.

“I guess we have to be okay with it, I will say it's a bit unusual but that’s just how it is,” Balogun said.

“If they change it, it’ll be good if they don’t, we’ll be fine but the most important thing is that we get there in one piece, and win the game.”

Onyekuru is of similar opinion with Aribo, revealing he has never travelled by boat, notwithstanding, he is committed to helping the three-time African champions come out unscathed against the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.

“It will be my first time travelling by sea but I don’t really mind. All that matters to me and my teammates is to wear the jersey, represent our country and win the game,” he added.

Super Eagles vice-captain Troost-Ekong expressed his satisfaction with the boat trip and hopes they will be safe during the journey.

“As long as it is safe and we get there as quickly as possible, then it is fine,” Troost-Ekong said.

Nigeria lead Group L in the qualifiers with eight points from four games and victory over Benin will seal their place at the biennial tournament in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon behind winners Algeria and Senegal.