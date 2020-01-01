Italy boss Mancini & Roma striker Dzeko test positive for coronavirus

The national team boss, as well as the former Manchester City forward, have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating

head coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for Covid-19, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has revealed, while striker Edin Dzeko has also contracted the virus.

Mancini underwent routine testing ahead of the Azzurri squad meeting up on Sunday for their upcoming triple-header of fixtures.

The FIGC said the 55-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

More teams

A statement read: "As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for Covid-19.

"He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome. The FIGC notified local health authorities in good time.

"Mancini will be able to join the squad at Coverciano once he has completed the necessary procedures, as outlined by the Uefa Return to Play and FIGC protocols."

Italy host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on and -Herzegovina in their final set of Nations League fixtures on November 15 and 18 respectively.

Although they have drawn three of their last five, Mancini's men are unbeaten in 19 matches since a 1-0 loss to in September 2018. The Azzurri are second in Group A1, one point below Poland and one above the .

Meanwhile, Dzeko announced on Friday that he has also returned a positive coronavirus test, though he says he is showing no symptoms.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately I am positive for Covid-19 and as you know I will have to respect the quarantine period," the 34-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

"I want to reassure everyone who knows me, fortunately I have no particular symptoms.

"For a few days I will be forced to stay away from my team-mates, but with my mind and heart I will stay with them, starting on Sunday."

Article continues below

Roma, who are eighth in with 11 points from six matches, have an away match against on Sunday in their last game before the international break.

The news regarding Dzeko and Mancini comes after numerous other players in Italy's top-flight have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paulo Dybala.

Genoa, meanwhile, recorded 22 positive cases from players and staff at the club back October, forcing their game against to be temporarily postponed.