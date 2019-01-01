‘It was a dream!’ - Van Persie describes THAT volley vs Aston Villa

The Dutch striker reminisces over one of his most historic strikes that sealed the Red Devils' last league triumph

Robin van Persie has described his memorable volley for against that helped win the Premier League title in 2013.

The Dutchman hit a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford to seal the trophy for the Red Devils, but it was his second strike that stood out.

Wayne Rooney hit a long ball towards him from around the halfway line and the striker smashed in a sweet left-footed volley from the edge of the box.

The forward cherishes that moment as one of the highlights of his career.

“There were so many special moments along the way, but probably the most special was the night we won the title against Aston Villa,” Van Persie told Manchester United’s official website.

“When I look back on the best moments of my career, that night ranks very high.

“Before the game, Wayne and I had a little chat on the pitch, and we talked to each other about him finding me in behind the Villa defence. We’d worked on it in training, too. There are a few things that have to come together, though, from the moment Wayne hits the pass.

“First, you’re making a run for your space. Then, when you’ve finally got your space, you have to count your steps, because if my last step is too big or too small then I can’t really connect right. I have to have a quick look to see roughly where the ball will go. Then, just before I hit it, I need to have another look because I know already where the goal is. Of course, the pass has to be right as well.

“It’s basically like taking a golf shot, but you’re doing it on the run. You have to get five or six things exactly right at once: the pass, the movement, the steps, the connection, the direction. You need a bit of luck too because if one thing is slightly off, the ball doesn’t go in. Everything came together in that moment.

“You practise these things, you plan them, but when it comes off in a game like that, in the way it did, that’s what you dream of.

“For me, that goal was a dream.”