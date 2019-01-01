'It was a big misunderstanding'- Sarri plays down Kepa mutiny in Chelsea defeat

The Chelsea boss was left furious at Kepa's open act of defiance - but was keen to make light of the incident after the game

boss Maurizio Sarri has played down goalkeeper Kepa's extraordinary act of defiance in the final, saying it was a "big misunderstanding".

The Spaniard refused to be substituted in the closing stages of Sunday's game at Wembley, despite twice going down with cramp.

Sarri wanted to bring on substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero but was left seething when Kepa refused to leave the field.

However, Sarri appeared much more conciliatory when asked about the incident by reporters after the game.

"I don't like to speak about, it was a big misunderstanding, I understood he had cramp," said the Italian. "I didn't want the goalkeeper to go into penalties in this physical condition. In the meantime, I wanted Caballero on the pitch.

"The goalkeeper wanted to let me know he was in condition to go into penalties. Kepa was right but the way he behaved was wrong. Mentally he was right. I realised it only after the match."

