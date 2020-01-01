'It is going to be difficult to comply' - Rwandan clubs react after strict restrictions by Ferwafa

Top-tier sides state the Federation did not consider them in setting the measures owing to Covid-19

Clubs in Rwanda have strongly opposed the guidelines given by the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) regarding the resumption of football in the country.

The teams have been ordered to have all players and officials stay in the same residence once confirmed Covid-19 negative and getting outside the designated area will be a breach of set guidelines.

Also, clubs were asked to ensure all their support staff; ball boys, stadium staff, stewards, security officers, and anyone allowed in the stadium had to be tested.

More teams

The team's delegation will also have to be tested and ensure they provide the feedback three days to their first training and also three days before the start of competitions.

"Ferwafa should look into other options or be willing to support clubs, otherwise it is going to be very difficult to comply with the guidelines. It is just a lot," AS Kigali Secretary-General Francis Gasana said as quoted by The New Times.

"For us [AS Kigali], we also have continental football to play and that is the extra budget needed."

His sentiments were echoed by his counterpart from Gicumbi FC Antoine Birabakoraho who feels there should be negotiations between the involved parties regarding the resumption of games.

"There is a need for talks between Ferwafa and clubs about these guidelines. Otherwise, their implementation is a tough challenge for most – if not all – Rwandan teams.

"We are not against the safety measures, but what is the point if they are not feasible?"

Rayon Sports spokesperson Jean-Paul Nkurunziza has also raised his voice stating the Ferwafa did not consider the financial status of the teams before coming up with the aforementioned guidelines.

"Clubs are stakeholders and their views matter. Ferwafa did not take into consideration the practicality and financial capacity of teams before coming up with the guidelines," Nkurunziza said.

"Many clubs such as ours earn from gate collections and that income is gone because matches will be played behind closed doors. That, alone, will have a huge impact on our sustainability."

Article continues below

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) who is also Police FC Secretary-General Maurice Karangwa also had his say on the restrictions.

"The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues and we cannot undermine its seriousness, so the return of football must be as safe as possible."

Football in Rwanda has not been played since March 15.