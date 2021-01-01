Issahaku: Ghana starlet on the verge of Liverpool deal after failed Leverkusen move

The teenager appears set to join the Reds after a transfer to the Bundesliga outfit fell through at the last hour

Ghana prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is closing in on a deal with Liverpool, Goal understands.

The 17-year-old, who has already earned a Ghana senior call-up, appears set to join the Reds, having seen a transfer to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen fall through at the last hour last week.

He is currently on the books of Ghanaian second-tier side Steadfast.

It has been a remarkable year for Issahaku, who has moved on from playing for Ghana’s U17 side to the U20s and to the Black Stars within three months.

His meteoric rise caught the eye of Leverkusen who moved swiftly in a bid to sign him early amid interest from Liverpool, while Borussia Dortmund and Ajax were also reportedly in the chase for his services.

On Tuesday, Goal reported that the player was on the verge of sealing a transfer to Leverkusen, and that Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and FC Basel were making last-gasp moves to turn things in their favour.

On Thursday, German news outfit Kicker reported the deal fell through at the last hour due to suspicious behaviour on the part of Steadfast, who were still 'talking' to another club, suspected to be Liverpool.

“Fatawu is a highly talented player and Bayer made a very good offer," said Michael Ruhnau, who put Bayer and Fatawu's agent in contact, "but I can understand those responsible for Bayer have refrained from the transfer because of [Issahaku's] advisor’s dubious and disrespectful behaviour.”

Fatawu had his big breakthrough in January when he captained Ghana to the Wafu B U17 Cup of Nations in Togo.

After the tournament, he was promptly drafted into the Ghana side for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations which kicked off in February.

At the tournament in Tanzania, he scored twice and helped the Black Satellites clinch gold, ultimately winning the MVP award at just 16. His two strikes both earned nominations for the Goal of the Tournament prize.

On his return from the competition, he was handed an invitation to Ghana’s senior squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

He trained with the squad before being later sent over to the Ghana B side for a friendly fixture with Uzbekistan where he netted another sublime effort in a 2-1 defeat.

He has been called up, for the second time, for Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire next month.