Jacques Maghoma - Playing against ATK Mohun Bagan is the best way to start the season

The Congolese international midfielder wants to win the Kolkata derby for SC East Bengal fans…

After spending five seasons in the English second division with , former Hotspur youth player Jacques Maghoma will play for in the upcoming (ISL) season.

The seasoned campaigner, who has vast experience of playing in as well as representing his national team , is one of those stars who had watched ISL games much before an offer from came.

“I had watched some of the games on TV but I knew that a lot of superstars, who are well respected across the world, had come here to play. For me, it was a challenge for a new adventure in my career. So I was certainly excited when the offer came,” Maghoma told Goal.

The midfielder revealed that current East Bengal manager was a great source of inspiration for the footballer during his growing up days and the idea of playing under such a legendary figure prompted him to take the offer from the Red and Golds.

“While growing up, he (Robbie Fowler) was someone that I would look up to in the football world. He had an amazing ability to score any type of goal with both his feet. He is a legend. So he made it easier for me to come over here and work under such a legend.

“It’s a new challenge, a new adventure and I can’t wait to play the first game on November 27. What a great way to start by playing the first game against the rivals ( ).”

The Congolese international footballer has already experienced the warmth of the East Bengal fans even before taking the field for the club and he suggested that the only way to make the fans happy is to make a winning start to their season against bitter rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

“I can’t wait and I just wished the fans could have come to the stadiums but considering what is going on, everyone needs to be safe. I can’t wait to go there and win games and give the fans something to be happy about. There’s no better way to make them happy than to win the derby, so I can’t wait to win this game and put a smile on the best fans in ,” said the East Bengal midfielder.

It has been a major challenge for every single ISL club this season to remain in a bio-bubble due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and conduct their pre-season training.

Most of the ISL teams could start their pre-season training with a full squad in the first week of November and East Bengal are no exception.

While a lack of pre-season can always have an impact on a club’s performance, Maghoma believes that the team has been very clear with their ambitions right from the beginning.

“I don’t know about the other teams, I can speak for my team and we are mentally focused,” he said. “We know our ambition and what we need to achieve. We know everything that we need to do. We can’t worry about how other teams are preparing. I can only say that we are preparing right.”