ISL: Odisha FC set to sign former Kerala Blasters forward Baoringdao Bodo

Bodo will be hoping to rekindle his career at Odisha FC...

Former forward Baoringdao Bodo is set to sign for (ISL) club Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.

The 20-year-old talent was one of the five AIFF Elite Academy players roped in by back in 2016, alongside the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Jerry Lalrinzuala. Bodo spent the 2017-18 season on loan at , playing 10 games and scoring a goal.

He returned to Chennaiyin and played two games for John Gregory's team in their title-winning season before joining club on loan. The loan deal was cut short as Bodo decided to join Kerala Blasters midway through the 2018-19 season of ISL.

The Assam-born teenager only managed two appearances (one start) for Gokulam Kerala last season and had one goal to his name. He made four appearances in the ISL for the Yellow Army. He played a few games for the reserve team of the ISL side before joining FC Bengaluru United in the middle of the ongoing season.

Bodo has found first-team minutes hard to come by since his stint at Punjab FC and will hope to rekindle his professional career with Odisha FC.