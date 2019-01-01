ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau wishes a successful Norwegian trial for Lallianzuala Chhangte

The Spanish coach is pleased that the winger shall undergo trials in Europe…

Delhi Dynamos’ Lallianzuala Chhangte is all set for a short trial with Norwegian club Viking FK, who shall ply their trade in the top division from the 2019 season after gaining promotion.



Josep Gombau stated that Chhangte will leave for Norway on Friday and he hopes that the India international can impress the coaches at the European club.



“Yes, he is going tomorrow to Norway to have a trial. For us, he is a young player and he has this opportunity and so we do not want to stop him. We have a small gap as we do not play until February 17. Let us see what happens thereafter, if they want him, then both the clubs need to speak together and come to an agreement.



“As a coach, I am happy that he is going because the team will be training here in India and he will in Norway and that is the difference. He is just doing something special. I wish him all the best and as for the club, we do not wish to stop him as an Indian player gets to go to Europe,” said Gombau.

Delhi picked up a point against NorthEast United with a 1-1 draw and Gombau was satisfied with the end result. However, he chose not to share his opinion on the penalty won and converted by Bartholomew Ogbeche.



“I think the result is fair. In the opening 30 minutes, we were in control. We missed a few chances in the first half but even NorthEast hit the post. The main objective is to put the ball into the net and if we put it once and NorthEast put it once, then it is a fair result.



“I cannot bring my opinion here because from where I was sitting, I cannot judge the linesman's decision (on the spot-kick). Now I will check on the TV and have a clear opinion. This moment, from the position I was in, it is unfair to say anything.”



“In most games along the season, we are taking control of the games but are not taking the chances. Every single game, we have had chances but we are missing goals. Our problem is the lack of a number nine who is scoring goals rather than a foreign goalkeeper,” he explained.



He also touched upon the form of former Bengaluru FC striker Daniel Lalhimpuia, who just has a single goal in 437 minutes this season.



“Daniel is a young player and he started the season with a big injury. He was with the India U23s and he has a big talent. He needs to step up and take responsibility. Today was not his best game but I trust and support him.”

Delhi are unbeaten in their last four matches and Gombau believes that his team will look to go all the way in the Super Cup which kick-starts in March this year.



“We are growing and that is a good sign for us. The last four matches we played have been against good teams and we have remained unbeaten. We know it is very difficult realistically to make the playoffs but we need to be focused on the future. For us, the Super Cup is very important and we will take that as the main tournament.”



“We knew what we were getting into at the start of the season. We wanted to develop these youngsters. The front three I put out today, Chhangte, Nandha (Sekar) and Daniel are all young. Even Vinit (Rai) is below 23. They are giving their best and it will only be beneficial for us in future as they have long contracts with the club. It will only be good for Delhi Dynamos,” signed off Gombau.