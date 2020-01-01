Mumbai City FC's Raynier Fernandes: City Football Group have a clear plan for the future

The former Mohun Bagan midfielder feels that there 'a lot of good things that lay ahead' for the Mumbaikars...

's Raynier Fernandes believes that the Islanders have a bright future after the club's takeover by the City Football Group (CFG). The CFG have 65 per cent stakes in the club ciurrently with Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh holding the remaining shares.

Mumbai City are yet to win the ISL so far and they have reached the play-offs just twice. Last season, they missed out on the same by a whisker after finishing fifth under Jorge Costa. Mumbai ended up parting ways with the Portuguese coach and have instead decided to rope in former manager Sergio Lobera.

Lobera has been one of the most successful coaches in the ISL, thogh he is yet to win the title, and the Mmbai-born midifelder feels the club will only see their profile rise in the next few years.

"The two years (2018-2020) that I played for Mumbai City, it was amazing. Right from the training sessions, coach (Jorge Costa), to the matches, everything was just brilliant. It's just that we couldn't qualify for the play-offs but this is football [last season]. There are ups and downs and every team faces this problem but it is upon the players, coaches and the management to believe in each other and show what we got.

"Now that the City Football Group has come on board, it's a good thing for the club and for Indian football overall because there will be many new things that we will get to see, although now because of the lockdown it may take time. In the coming years, you will see the team perform well because the City Football Group will be coming with a plan. We just have to trust the plan and work on it," he told Goal.

The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned side have had a mixed performances over the last couple of seasons given the heavy defeats they suffered at the hands of FC Goa where they conceded 20 times in six matches. However, they did reach the play-off in the 2018-19 season and did a double over in 2019-20.

"Whenever we played them, it was very difficult. They keep the ball (FC Goa) and play. Their game plan was completely different from ours. The last two seasons in which I was there weren't that great and the only thing I can say about it is, now that's the past and we don't want to think about it.

"In the coming season, all the teams will be looking to get all three points in each and every game. So we are also looking forward to a great future with a good plan. We will be looking to not commit the same mistakes and try to be strong enough to beat each and every team with our own plan."

The club are set to undergo a change in philosophy with Lobera's possession-based football. In addition to the Spaniard, the club have roped in several other former Gaurs in Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai. They have also signed the likes of Tondonba Singh and Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia) from and respectively. Mumbai City are also in advance talks to finalising the signing of Bartholomew Ogbeche from to replace Moudou Sougou.

Season 7 of the ISL is expected to be staged as a single venue event in Goa from November and Raynier can't wait to get back to training with his team-mates.

"The main thing will always remain the training. Whatever we do in the training will show in the game. So I'm looking forward to the training. All the players are very excited and I hope everything gets back to normal soon for us to play football. I think there are a lot of good things that lie ahead for us and it's just a matter of time before we get back and showcase everything that we have.

"The season is bound to see a cramped schedule because it's in one region but as players, what we can do is, we have to be mentally aware of what is going to happen and also be prepared for it," he said.