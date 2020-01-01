Mumbai City FC: Here's what you need to know about Cy Goddard

A glimpse into the career of the Spurs academy graduate....

FC, after a cultural reset of sorts in terms of their squad and playing style, looks to be one of the favourites for the 2020-21 (ISL) title on paper.

They have revamped their foreign contingent, bringing in former manager Sergio Lobera and a host of star players who shone at FC Goa in Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and more.

They have, however, brought in three new faces to the ISL in Hernan Santana, Adam Le Fondre and Cy Goddard. Fulfilling the club's mandatory Asian player quota is Goddard who has Japanese citizenship.

The 23-year-old operates as an attacking midfielder, mainly through the middle of the park. He is a technically strong, creative player who will provide competition for Boumous who operates in a similar role.

Let's take a closer look at a player who was once termed a phenomenon during his youth career.

Promising youth career and debut

Goddard, who was born in London, joined the academy of Hotspur at a very young age and progressed through the ranks. His performances did catch quite a few eyes and soon he made a name for himself as a talent to watch out for.

His rapid progress saw him represent the Spurs' U16, U18 and eventually break into the U21 team in 2015, at a tender age of 18. It was no surprise that he was tipped to break into the senior team within a few years.

Naturally, he was given a youth contract by the North London club who saw him as one for the future. At one point, there was even interest in Goddard from German giants who felt that the midfielder had plenty of similarities to Shinji Kagawa at that age.

However, things would not go as planned for Goddard who ended up leaving Tottenham without making a single senior team appearance in 2017. Though the club did try to hold on to the talented player by offering him another contract extension, he decided to turn them down and leave before Tottenham's pre-season tour to the USA that summer.

After almost a year without a club, Goddard signed for Serie B club Benevento in August 2018 on a three-year deal.

He made his professional debut for Benevento in a 2-1 friendly win over AS as a second-half substitute. He made just two competitive appearances for the Italian side, in Serie B, in the 2018-19 season.

After struggling to make a mark at Benevento, Goddard moved to Cypriot top-tier club Pafos FC on loan in the 2019-20 season. After returning to Benevento from Pafos, Goddard ended up moving to Mumbai City.

International football

Goddard has an English father and a Japanese mother. Though born in London, Goddard has opted to represent internationally. He is yet to make it into the Samurais' senior team, however.

“Of course I have two nationalities,” he said back in 2015. “But it’s not that I feel more Japanese than English. I support both countries when they play at World Cups; it’s just that Japan’s way of playing suits my game better."

He has played for Japan's U16 and U17 teams in the past.

Last stint

Goddard turned out for Cypriot top-tier outfit Pafos FC last. However, he did struggle for game time and played just 234 minutes, spread across six appearances.

Though he could not score a goal, he did have an assist to his name from his time in Cyprus.