ISL: Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle set to arrive in India

Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle along with striker Nerijus Valskis and defender Peter Hartley will arrive in India on Thursday...

head coach Owen Coyle will be the second manager in the (ISL) after 's Antonio Lopez Habas to arrive in on Thursday.

Coyle will be accompanied by his coaching staff, Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis and English defender Peter Hartley and they will reach Goa on Thursday morning. They will self-quarantine themselves for 14 days before kicking off pre-season training.

Owen Coyle's son Owen Coyle Junior had posted a farewell message for his father before he left for .

Best of luck to my best mate who fly’s out to #GOA tomorrow ahead of the new @IndSuperLeague season as he starts his new adventure with @JamshedpurFC. See you in 5 months, if not sooner. 👊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/JoqhqohVwK — Owen Coyle Junior (@OwenCoyleJnr96) October 6, 2020

The Indian players of the club have already reached Goa and are in self-isolation. This is indeed good news for the club faithful.

The Men of Steel have made quite a few quality additions to their squad this season. Aside from hiring Owen Coyle, they also managed to rope in Chennaiyin's star striker and ISL's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis.

Defender Tiri left the club to sign for ATK Mohun Bagan but the Men of Steel have brought in 's Stephen Eze and former FC skipper Peter Hartley to guard the heart of the defence.

Among new Indian recruits, they have signed Indian international winger Jackichand Singh from .