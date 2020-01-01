ISL: Jamshedpur FC all set to rope in TP Rehenesh

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is all set to leave Kerala Blasters after just one season to join Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC…

TP Rehenesh is all set to join for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.

The Calicut-born custodian, who had joined the Blasters last season from , will leave the club after just one season.

Rehenesh had played 13 ISL matches last season in which the Blasters conceded 25 goals. He had managed to keep two clean sheets and had made 23 saves in total.

The Malayali goalkeeper started his professional career with ONGC in the during the 2012-13 season and then moved to Rangdajied United the succeeding season.

He came to limelight in the maiden season of the ISL while playing for NorthEast United wherein he had played 12 out of the 18 matches and kept five cleansheets.

His impressive show for the Highlanders had prompted Kolkata giants to sign him during the 2015-16 I-League season. In the following I-League season, again he had joined the Red and Golds on loan from NorthEast.

have signed Albino Gomes from Odisha FC and Prabsukhan Gill from this season to fortify the goalkeeping position. On the other hand, in Jamshedpur FC, veteran custodian Subrata Paul left the club after three seasons to join Hyderabad FC.

The Men of Steel have already procured the services of goalkeeper Pawan Kumar from NorthEast United this season. They also have young goalkeeper Neeraj Kumar but have decided to bring in some experience with Rehenesh.