FC Goa enter into a strategic cooperation with RB Leipzig: All you need to know

The Indian Super League side and the German giants are set for a near three-year deal...

(ISL) outfit have entered into a new partnership with Red Bull Leipzig that will run until June 30th, 2023.

The relationship is something that has been in the making for a while now and the deal has finally been announced.

FC Goa's Indian assistant, Clifford Miranda, also used the Goan club's contact with Leipzig and visited the side's premises as part of a module to complete his two-year AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course in Uzbekistan last year.

Leipzig are touting this affiliation as its first step in Asia as they try to forge a global presence. The partnership will involve opportunities for young Indian talent to train and hone their skills at the German club's facilities, although the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic will limit the prospect to online correspondence for now.

In future, Leipzig is expected to offer support with on-site training that will involve the exchange of know-how regarding youth development.

Back in March this year, FC Goa co-owner and president, Akshay Tandon expressed to Goal, about what they are looking for in a potential investor as he stressed that Indian football needs investment first.

"We need a strategic partner as well an investor to help take us to that next level. We have come to understand the appetite within the Indian and foreign markets and other clubs internationally. What we have found is that right now, there is a lot of curiosity about and ISL but that curiosity has yet to become a sustained investment.

" needs investment first. We need to invest in youth, infrastructure, technical expertise and coaching. We are looking at someone who can help us with those things and allow us to take it to the next level. So we are going slowly but surely to find the right partner to take us to that next level and cement us amongst the great clubs of India," Tandon said.

Meanwhile, Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of , commented on the newly forged partnership as one that could explore all suitable prospectives.

"We are very much looking forward to the partnership with FC Goa, because this club is a perfect fit for us with its young, modern, and innovative approach. We want to break new ground with RB Leipzig and take our first steps internationally. Our cooperation with FC Goa is the first step of a wider internationalisation strategy.

"The up-and-coming and rapidly growing Indian market is perfectly suited to cooperation. The discussions with FC Goa were very open, convincing, and purposeful from the beginning. Additionally, such a partnership also offers the opportunity to represent the Bundesliga in India in the best possible way and, to a certain extent, act as an ambassador."