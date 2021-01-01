ISL 2020-21: No sanctions on FC Goa's Edu Bedia for alleged 'bite', ban extended for Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous

The FC Goa captain was issued a show cause notice after he was alleged to have bitten Chennaiyin defender Deepak Tangri...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has confirmed on Friday that FC Goa's Edu Bedia will face no additional sanctions as the Spaniard has been acquitted relating to the allegedly bite incident with Chennaiyin FC player Deepak Tangri.

The Committee is understood to be satisfied with Bedia's response, along with evidence presented by the player, to the show cause notice to the show cause notice that was issued on Tuesday. The Gaurs skipper was involved in an incident during Saturday's ISL encounter where it appeared as though he had bit opposition defender Deepak Tangri around his waist.

Having served his one-match ban in the 3-1 win against Odisha on Wednesday for accumulation of four yellow cards, Bedia will be available for FC Goa's remaining league games against Bengaluru and Hyderabad on February 21 and 28 respectively.

FC Goa are currently fourth on the table tied on points (27) with Hyderabad after 18 matches. Bedia has been a part of 15 ISL matches this season out of Goa's 18 and has provided three assists so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City's Hugo Boumous has been handed an additional two-match ban and imposed a fine of INR 2 Lakhs by the Disciplinary Committee for 'gross serious indisciplinary unsporting acts and misdemeanours' in the Islanders' ISL encounter against FC Goa on February 8.

"The Committee found Boumous guilty of 'insulting and defaming match officials.' The player received his fourth caution of the season before a direct red card during the game's injury time. While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches," read the statement released by the league.

After the Frenchman was initially suspended for his side's against Jamshedpur (February 19) and Odisha (February 24), he will now have to sit out for the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on February 28 that will potentially decide the ISL League Shield winner who also qualifies for the AFC Champions League group stage. Boumous will be available for selection in the Mumbai City's play-off fixtures.