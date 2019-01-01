ISL: Kerala Blasters to sign Darren Caldeira from Mohun Bagan

The 31-year-old former Bengaluru FC midfielder is all set to play in the Indian Super League again...

Darren Caldeira is set to leave to join (ISL) side , Goal can confirm.

Caldeira, 31, had joined the Kolkata giants last season and appeared in seven matches for the Green and Maroons.

The former player, who was a part of the Blues’ maiden I-League-winning campaign in 2013 has plied his trade at Mumbai FC and in the I-League and was a part of the squad in the 2017/18 season of ISL.

After an unsuccessful campaign with ATK during which he made just three appearances, the Mumbai-born player jumped ship to Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters have been on a spending spree ahead of the sixth season of ISL. They have roped in Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sergio Cidoncha Mario Arques, Gianni Zuiverloon and Moustapha Gning.

After a disastrous season wherein they finished ninth on the table, Blasters will be hoping to return to the top half of the table in the upcoming season under Dutch head coach Eelco Schattorie.