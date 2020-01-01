ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan have an enviable squad depth

ATK Mohun Bagan have all their bases covered...

Antonio Habas has an interesting selection headache as he gears up for 's (ISL) opener against . He faces a 'problem of plenty'. On paper, ATK Mohun Bagan have arguably got the best squad with several quality players vying for a starting berth in each position.

If Habas chooses to stick to his preferred three-man backline he will most probably go with Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri. That means the likes of Sumit Rathi, who was phenomenal in the previous campaign, will have to be content with a spot on the bench. The winner of the 'ISL Emerging Player of the Season' award in 2019-20 has committed his future to the club after signing a five-year deal this summer. But that recognition might not be enough to guarantee a starting spot.

The fact that a veteran defender like John Johnson has not yet been registered for the competition is another testimony to the squad depth.

In the right-wing-back position, Prabir Das should be the undisputed starter after his heroics last season with Boris Singh and Ankit Mukherjee set to be his understudies. Singh showed potential during his stint with and has the calibre to fill in the boots of Das if need be.

Soosairaj was used in the opposite flank by Habas, but with the addition of a natural left-back in Subhasish Bose, the former Chennai City might have to settle for a different position this time. His ball control and dribbling qualities are well known and he would be hoping that he gets to slot in a more advanced role.

But it will be difficult for Soosairaj to find a slot in midfield as there are other players making a stronger case for themselves. Edu Garcia was in fine form in the previous season and so was Javi Hernandez. Brad Inman has been added to the roster. Whereas, Carl McHugh, who was plagued with injuries in the last season, is fit and gunning on all cylinders in training. Habas prefers to have him in his setup for the stability he brings to the table and therefore is another serious contender for a place in midfield.

Moreover, players like Pronay Halder and Jayesh Rane adds further strength to the squad and offers Habas many more combinations to try out. Each of these players has proven their mettle and is an asset to any team. They also have the likes Sk Sahil who also had a good season last time around in the with Mohun Bagan.

In the attacking third, there is little doubt that Roy Krishna will be leading the lines. David Williams will probably join him upfront. Moreover, Manvir Singh is another option upfront, if Habas wants to pack the midfield with his foreign options.

The sheer quality in the squad means Bagan will have a capable bench. There are players in the team who can come in as a substitute and can change the complexion of any match.

Moreover, it will instill a spirit of healthy competition in the squad which will mean that all players cannot afford to relax or afford a dip in form.

The Covid-19 situation also makes matters more complicated for a coach. Although, the league organisers have kept no stone unturned to prevent the virus from playing spoilsport. However, in case the virus makes a presence and any player is indisposed as a result, Bagan can always rely on their squad depth.