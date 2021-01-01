ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya has the best save per cent; Amrinder Singh comes a close second

GOAL takes a comprehensive look at the goalkeeping stats of this Indian Super League season, provided by Opta...

's Arindam Bhattacharya has had the safest pair of hands in this edition of ISL ( ). With seven clean sheets and a save percentage of 86.5 (best in the league), the keeper is at the top of the goalkeeper rankings.

He has been in a rich vein of form since the beginning of this season and halfway through the league, he has put up impressive shifts under the sticks for the Bagan.

At the turn of the year, it was his outstanding performance that helped Antonio Habas' team earn a point against Chennaiyin. It was his alacrity that the Marina Machans were denied on at least four occasions. The experienced custodian rolled back the years and hardly put a foot wrong in that match.

On most occasions, his performances make the difference for the ATK Mohun Bagan as they have won most matches (five out of six wins) by a one-goal margin. It is often noticed that once Habas' team gets the lead, they fall back and try to defend it, and hence the keeper has little margin for error.

's Amrinder Singh comes a close second. He also has seven clean sheets but his save percentage is slightly less (85.7). However, he has conceded just three goals, while Bhattacharya has let in one more.

The Islanders have been solid defensively and Singh has faced only 30 shots on target, compared to 42 of Bhattacharya, highlighting the efficiency of Mumbai's defence.

'Savejit' living up to his name

's Debjit Majumder has been in pristine form, as per the statistics. He has made the most number of saves (40) in the league and the Red and Gold's recent surge in form can be attributed to his heroics as the last man in defence. In almost every game, the keeper has been pulling off some match-defining saves which have spared Robbie Fowler the blushes after a horrendous start to the campaign.

In fact, after the match against Chennaiyin, the former player applauded his keeper and said," I think he's been brilliant. He had a few good saves. He's a goalkeeper who is playing really well." If East Bengal's defence was a bit more solid, Majumder's numbers would have matched up to Bhattacharya and Singh.

He has done a commendable job to come back strongly after a poor 2019-20 season where he had to play second fiddle to Shankar Roy at Mohun Bagan for the entire season after a few brain fade moments against which resulted in a 4-2 loss.

Gurpreet Sandhu going through a lean patch

international Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is not performing at the levels he is accustomed to with . The golden glove winner of the previous season has already conceded 16 goals after 12 games in this season, whereas he leaked the same number in the entirety of the last term.

He has 65.85 save per cent which is abysmal for a keeper of his standards. Against Mumbai City FC, it was an absolute howler on his part when he could not keep out Bartholomew Ogbeche's header which handed the league leaders a two-goal cushion killing any hopes of a comeback.

Interesting stats about goalkeepers in ISL 7

Mumbai City FC custodian Amrinder Singh has been booked for two yellow card offences, the most amongst goalkeepers. FC keeper Albino Gomes has saved the most penalties in the current campaign of the season (three). FC’s Gurmeet Singh and Kerala Blasters FC’s Albino Gomes have conceded the most goals from outside the box this season (two). In fact, Gomes has also conceded the most goals from inside the box (19). NorthEast United’s Subhasish Roy Chowdhury has the least save per cent (38.5%). He has let in more goals (eight) than he has saved (five).

All stats till January 18, 2021.

Stat courtesy: OptaJeev