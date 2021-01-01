ISL: Ashutosh Mehta set to join ATK Mohun Bagan on a three-year deal

The India international full-back returns to the Mariners after a gap of one season...

Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan are set to sign India international full-back Ashutosh Mehta on a three-year deal, Goal can confirm.

The star defender, who had plied with the Mariners and had won the I-League title in the 2019-20 season, will once again don the Green and Maroon shirt after a gap of one season.

Mehta, who played for NorthEast United in the ISL last season, was one of the star performers for the Highlanders and had played an important role in guiding the team to the play-offs only the second time in the club's history.

The Mumbai-born defender appeared in 18 matches for NorthEast United where he scored one goal and provided two assists. He made 22 crosses, 62 tackles, 23 interceptions and 50 clearances and completed 426 passes.

Mehta had also impressed for Mohun Bagan in the 2019-20 I-League title-winning season before moving to NorthEast United.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been active in the transfer market this summer. After roping in Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for a record transfer fee, they have now completed another signing in-form right back Ashutosh Mehta.

Spanish coach Antonio Habas, who prefers a 3-5-2 formation, was not particularly happy with how his wing-backs performed this season. Prabir Das, who had a stellar outing in the 2019-20 season of the ISL as the right wing-back, could not replicate his form this time out. Das in 20 appearances this season had managed to provide just one assist.

Mehta is known for his pacy runs down the flanks and his ability to send pinpoint crosses and Habas' will hope Mehta solves his wing-back woes.