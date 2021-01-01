Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
The Islanders and the Gaurs are embroiled in their own battles at the top of the table and in the race for the play-offs respectively...

Mumbai City have a three-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings when they take on play-off contenders FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Date Monday, February 8
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh


FC Goa Possible XI: 

FC Goa possible XI

Injured - Brandon Fernandes
Doubtful - Princeton Rebello
Suspended - None

Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

 

