ISL 2020-21: Manuel Marquez Roca - If any team deserved to win, it was Hyderabad FC!

The Hyderabad boss was not too worried about Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre's injuries...

Hyderabad FC maintained their unbeaten start to the (ISL) season after playing out a goalless draw against on Saturday. However, head coach Manuel Marquez Roca feels that if any team deserved to win on the night, it was his side.

The Nizams started the game on a brighter note and commanded proceedings in the first half but after injuries to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, they were forced to adopt a conservative approach.

However, the Hyderabad coach feels his team created more goalscoring chances despite the injuries and deserved to pick three points.

"This is football. I think we deserved three points but in general, it was an equal game. Maybe we got more chances but in general, not many chances were created in the game and to me a goalless draw is not unfair. But if one team deserved to win today, it was Hyderabad," he said after the game.

Marquez stated that there was a lack of clarity on the injuries suffered by his foreign duo but felt that Sastre's injury was more serious than Chianese's.

"I don't know exactly because at half time, I was more focused on the second half and the players who were going to play the next 45 minutes. After the full time, I hardly went to the dressing room for two minutes. I know that Joel Chianese was kicked in the ankle. His ankle is swelling. Lluis Sastre has a muscle problem and his injury will be longer than Joel's."

Young striker Liston Colaco impressed many with his performance against Odisha FC including the coach but the Spaniard explained why despite a good show, the player got only seven minutes towards the end against Bengaluru.

"It was because of the style of the game. The style in the last game was different. We were up 1-0 and we had a lot of spaces in the opposition's half. Today it was a different game. For sure he (Liston Colaco) deserved to play after his performance against Odisha but he is very young and he has to wait. He will play a lot more minutes in the next game."

The former Las Palmas manager was quick to praise his Indian contingent, highlighting their work ethic and attitude.

"We know the quality of Chinglensana (Singh), (Ashis) Rai and Akash (Mishra). I am not very surprised because see every day how they train. The best thing about Hyderabad in these two games is the personality of the players. They are not scared and they are calm and I am very happy with my players," the Hyderabad coach signed off.