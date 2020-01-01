ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Hyderabad went down to Mumbai after a win over East Bengal, against whom the Blasters picked up a draw in their last game...

, after six games, are yet looking for their first win in the ongoing (ISL) as they take on Hyderabad at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Date Sunday, December 27 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Rahul KP, Gary Hooper



Hyderabad FC Possible XI:

Injured - Nikhil Poojari, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Joao Victor