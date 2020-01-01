ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Kerala Blasters, after six games, are yet looking for their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they take on Hyderabad at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Sunday evening.
|Game
|Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
|Date
|Sunday, December 27
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Kerala Blasters Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Rahul KP, Gary Hooper
Hyderabad FC Possible XI:
Injured - Nikhil Poojari, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Aridane Santana, Joao Victor