Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Yellow Army face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener
Kerala Blasters begin their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020.
A week later, they take on NorthEast United in their second game. Kibu Vicuna's team will then face FC Goa and Bengaluru FC back-to-back on December 6 and 13 respectively.
📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Kerala Blasters 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020
vs ATKMB - Nov 20
vs NEUFC - Nov 26
vs CFC - Nov 29
vs Goa - Dec 6
vs BFC - Dec 13
vs SC EB - Dec 20
vs HFC - Dec 27
vs MCFC - Jan 2
vs OFC - Jan 7
vs JFC - Jan 10#HeroISL #KBFC #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/b000XuEgHs
Here are Kerala Blasters' first 10 fixtures.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|
November 20
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|November 26
|NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|November 29
|Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 6
|FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 13
|Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 20
|SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 27
|Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|January 2
|Mumbai City FC
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|January 7
|Odisha FC
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|January 10
|Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. The Kochi-based club has appeared in the final of the ISL twice, in 2014 and 2016 but has not been able to achieve similar success in recent years. They have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of I-League-winning former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna.