ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Last updated
Gary Hooper, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
ISL
Confident Kerala Blasters will hope to get the better of FC Goa and climb up on the league table...

Kerala Blasters will be looking for their fourth win of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season when they face FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Date Saturday, January 23
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Alberto Noguera FC Goa Kerala Blasters ISL 7 12042020

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    Kerala Blasters Possible XI:   

    Kerala Blasters possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray


    FC Goa Possible XI: 

    FC Goa possible XI

    Injured - None
    Absent - None
    Suspended - None   

    Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

