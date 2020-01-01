ISL 2020-21: Juan Ferrando - FC Goa can play higher intensity football

The FC Goa coach wants his side to be more aggressive when playing a high pressing game...

head coach Juan Ferrando feels their upcoming match against Odisha FC will be crucial as they head into a busy Christmas period in the ongoing (ISL) season.

Having won the ISL League Winners' Shield last season, they became the first Indian side to qualify for the group stage of the 2021 AFC (ACL) and have picked the first win of their current ISL campaign last time out (against ) and have five points from four games.

"Now our focus is to prepare against Odisha because we know that the next three weeks are hard as we have three games. The most important [thing] for the team now is to worry about the next game because it's very important for the future," Ferrando said.

"In the end, three points is good for the confidence of the players because it's very important for them to stay positive in training. In football when you lose or win, the next day is totally a new day. It's very important to forget the Kerala game because we want to win three points against Odisha."

The former Volos coach feels that his boys need to play more intensity in their game in order to be competitive enough before they take part in the ACL next year.

"For me, we are so far from the ideal (higher intensity) performance. Believe me, it's possible for this team to play higher intensity football. Day by day, we will get better and it's necessary to improve a lot.

"All the time, I am talking about how important it is to control a few details. We are working a lot because in the future we will play in the Asian Champions League. For example, if you watch some games in the Asian Champions League, in two mistakes two goals were scored. So for me, it's very important thinking about the future because the future depends on training," he explained.

FC Goa have not kept a clean sheet this season. Ferrando was quick to defend the performances from his rearguard.

At the end, we are not talking about only the defense but the entire team. If you watch the goals, against Bengaluru we scored twice after getting the two goals, [against] Mumbai [it] was a penalty, [against] NorthEast [it] was a penalty. Only against Kerala, it was a big mistake because we didn't have control and that's a problem.

"I'm happy that the team is playing well but sometimes it's necessary to play with intensity. For example, when we decide to play a high pressing game, we have to be a bit more aggressive."

Saviour Gama has been a regular fixture in Goan set up this season at left-back. He has also contributed in attack, providing Igor Angulo with an assist against Kerala Blasters.

"The coach is working very hard on the (basic) concepts and we have been practicing very high-intensity transitions. I am happy with my performance but I think I need to improve a lot attacking wise.

"He (Angulo) makes those perfect runs and just needs those deliveries. I'm looking forward to giving him more assists and helping the team," the young Goan stated.