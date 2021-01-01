ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways as they look to move up the table...

Jamshedpur (13 points) are just a point above when the two teams face each other in the first of Sunday's (ISL) fixtures.

Game Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United Date Sunday, January 17 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Alex Lima



Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - Deshorn Brown

Suspended - None



Key Players - Khassa Camara, Luis Machado