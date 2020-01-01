ATK Mohun Bagan's best is yet to come - Antonio Habas

The former Celta coach also defended his team's counter-attacking approach in games...

won their first three matches in the 2020-21 (ISL) but have dropped points in the two games that followed.

They will take on on Wednesday and the Bagan coach Antonio Habas feels the shaky displays are due to the team's fitness levels.

The Mariners have also scored the least number of goals (6) among the top four teams on the table

"The problem is not about two or three players but the condition of the players after eight months without football. Some players have injuries and we are now in the process of recovering the players to their best possible condition," said the Spaniard.

He added, "I think the best of ATK Mohun Bagan can be seen in January because until now we have had a lot of problems with injured players. We don't have fully fit players. I think by January we can have our players in the best possible condition."

FC Goa boast an average ball possession stat of more than 60 per cent whereas ATK Mohun Bagan have been happy concede the possession of the ball in their games. Habas isn't too concerned with Goa's dominances in games and also shrugged off the focus given to Igor Angulo's brilliant start to the season ahead of the game.

"I don't think only one or two players determine their (FC Goa's) performance. It's the collective effort of the team. Goa has good players and a good team, as do ATK Mohun Bagan. You can win a match by scoring goals, not with possession," Habas concluded.