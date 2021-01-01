Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Having piped the Mariners to the ISL Shield, Sergio Lobera is eyeing his first ISL title while Antonio Habas is his third...

It's the final match of the season as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan vye for the ultimate prize of the 2020-21 season when the two sides meet at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Saturday evening.

Game Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date Saturday, March 13
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Bengali
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai

Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous
 

ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams

 

