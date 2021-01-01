ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
East Bengal will be looking to climb the table as they take on Mumbai City who can equal Bengaluru's unbeaten streak record of 11 games with a win or draw of their own. The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter will be staged at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Friday evening.
|Game
|East Bengal vs Mumbai City
|Date
|Friday, January 22
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Bangla
|Malayalam TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Marathi
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
East Bengal Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Raju Gaikwad
Suspended - Ajay Chhetri
Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma
Mumbai City Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Hernan Santana
Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre