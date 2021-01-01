'One goal won't decide the game' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo hopeful of scoring goals against Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin will be looking to the complete the double over Jamshedpur on Wednesday...

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo is optimistic about his team's ability to convert the chances that they create when they take on Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

His team has scored the fewest number of goals in ISL this season with average shots per game (13.13) second only to that of FC Goa (13.57).

"We are the team who creates the most number of chances but also have missed the most. So we have to be more clinical. I have respect for all opponents generally but as always we have to try to score goals and go for victory," said the 56-year-old.

"To miss so many chances sometimes is not normal and sometimes I think of changing but you cannot change because you have the players you trust. We just keep going and try to play our best football. Generally, in every game, we play at the same level and mostly we were closer to victory than the opponent. If we score goals, we can take the three points and then look for the next game," he added.

Laszlo is hoping to improve his side's chances of making it to the top four with a win against the playoff rivals Men of Steel. Currently, Chennaiyin (17 points) trail their opponent by just a point and are placed eighth on the league table.

"We still have hope and we don't give up our target to be in the top four. There is a possibility and tomorrow's game will be an important game for both teams. I don't look at our opponent's position because we know that anybody can beat anybody.

"I think they are in a similar position to us. I know Owen (Jamshedpur coach) very well and he also knows my team. He was unlucky in many games and I think tomorrow it will be a game where both teams will try to go for a win. He has a very strong defence. I know [Peter] Hartley from Scotland (played for Motherwell). He's very organised and also dangerous on set-pieces. You know that [Nerijus] Valskis is always dangerous if you leave him free," he pointed out.

The Chennaiyin coach went on to mention that given the importance of getting a positive result, the game may see more than one goal being scored.

Article continues below

"I think one goal won't decide this game. Jamshedpur is always dangerous. We have to also avoid free-kicks and corners because they use it as a weapon. On the other hand, we also have resources to come out and counter-attack to hurt the opponent. In tomorrow's game, it will be very important that we have the concentration and score from the chances we get.

"In the last game between East Bengal and Jamshedpur, even when East Bengal were leading 2-0, Jamshedpur (who lost 2-1) didn't give up. At the end of the day, they almost scored [the equaliser] from a corner. So definitely, from the first until the last minute, we must be very concentrated if we want to win this game," Laszlo observed.