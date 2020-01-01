Chennaiyin FC: First 10 ISL 2020-21 fixtures
Chennaiyin will take on Jamshedpur in their first match of the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL).
In their second and third fixtures, they will face rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC respectively.
The full list of Chennaiyin's fixtures released so far can be found below:
📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Chennaiyin FC 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020
Here are Chennaiyin's first 10 fixtures.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|
November 24
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
|November 29
|Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 4
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 9
|Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 13
|NorthEast United
|5:00 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
|December 19
|FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 26
|East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
|December 29
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|January 4
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|January 10
|Odisha
|5:00 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.