Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 fixtures: First test against FC Goa
Bengaluru FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) season with a mouthwatering clash against FC Goa on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium.
Carles Cuadrat's team will then face Hyderabad in their second match on November 28 at the same venue.
The Blues will take on rivals Kerala Blasters on December 13.
The full list of Bengaluru's fixtures released so far can be found below:
📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Bengaluru FC 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020
vs FC Goa - Nov 22
vs HFC - Nov 28
vs CFC - Dec 4
vs NEUFC - Dec 8
vs KBFC - Dec 13
vs OFC - Dec 17
vs ATKMB - Dec 21
vs JFC - Dec 28
vs MCFC - Jan 5
vs SCEB - Jan 9 #HeroISL #BFC #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/jVqkxX8qmZ
Here are Bengaluru's first 10 fixtures.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|
November 22
|FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|November 28
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
December 4
|Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 8
|NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 13
|Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 17
|Odisha
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 21
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
December 28
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
January 5
|Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
January 9
|East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Bengaluru lost to ATK in the ISL play-offs last season. However, they will be looking to do better when the seventh season starts rolling.