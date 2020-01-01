ISL 2019-20: Transfer window - All you need to know

All you need to know about the winter transfer window in the ISL that is now active....

The transfer window is open in the (ISL) and the and the clubs have already begun the process of strengthening their squad. Here, we provide you with whatever you need to know about the transfer season and keep you updated with the latest developments in the same.

DURATION OF TRANSFER WINDOW

31 Days – The transfer window will be open for the ISL clubs from 1 January 2020 to 31 January 2020.

Basically, any player who has played after August 31st 2019 in a different country can join an Indian club only after 1st January once his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) is provided.

But if a player has been without a club after August 31st 2019 can join an Indian club even before the transfer window started as a direct replacement for an injured player.

Also, even if the transfer window is not open in the country from where the player is moving, it does not matter since the window is open in the destination country ( ).

SQUAD RESTRICTIONS for ISL

The clubs must bear in mind that they must have at least six and not more than seven foreign players in their 22-25 member squad.

Additionally, there must be at least three developmental players (born after 1st Jan 1999) included.

It is also mandatory for the clubs to get the approval of the league for three of their foreign signings. Players who have played a minimum of 1000 minutes last season are automatically approved.

If a foreign player is injured and ruled out for at least two months, the club can permanently replace him with the league’s approval.

The clubs must adhere to the salary cap of INR 16.5 Cr. This salary cap takes into consideration the Indian and foreign players.

While the transfer fee will not be included in the calculation of the salary cap for the sixth season, loan fees will be considered.

The salary of the ‘marquee player’ will not be included in the salary cap.

Should a club exceed the cap, they will face a fine and/or ban from signing players and/or deduction of points.

COMPLETED TRANSFERS

Here is a list of arrivals and departures that have already been confirmed