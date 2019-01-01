ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera - Bengaluru FC are the best team in the league

The Spanish coach once again heaped praised on the Indian players of FC Goa who did a fine job against Chennaiyin in their first match....

After a flying start to their campaign in the (ISL) season six, now face old foes in their second match at home.

The Gaurs had missed two very important players Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous due to injury in their first game against (3-0 win) but in their absence, the Indian players delivered for Sergio Lobera.

Speaking about the performance of his Indian players ahead of the match, Lobera said, “I can't be more proud. With all the top players out we played a fantastic game against Chennaiyin. It is a tough decision for me to decide who will be on the bench.

“Every match is different. Chennaiyin play differently than Bengaluru. If it is possible to play two strikers we have two in (Ferran) Corominas and Manvir (Singh). But I am flexible to change their positions. We have players who can play in different positions.”

He further suggested, “The most important thing is the team. We showed in the last match that we are good enough to play eight Indians in the first XI. The level of Indian players is very good. Foreign players help them improve but in the future, the best way is to improve domestic talent.”

Lobera is looking forward to the marquee clash between two of the strongest teams in the ISL and is hoping to get a positive result against the Blues.

He said, “I am very optimistic to use my full squad including Edu Bedia and Ahmed Jahouh. The Chennaiyin game is in the past. We need to look forward as we have a difficult match coming up. Last season, BFC were at a very good level. And I think Goa also increased their level. We finished with the same points as BFC.

“I want to continue the improvement and the difference that was between Goa and BFC two, three years ago, (has been diminished) as we have improved. For us, it is a big challenge as I think BFC is the best team in the league.”

The Spanish coach did not want to look back to last season’s final which Bengaluru won courtesy a last-minute goal by Rahul Bheke.

Lobera said, “The loss in the final is in the past. I am very proud of my players who played in the final as they performed well. I hope in the next match we perform as good as we did in the final. We have to improve defending in set-pieces. But again I am happy with the performance in the final.”