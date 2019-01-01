ISL 2019-20: Robert Jarni proud of team's performance against Kerala Blasters

The Croatian gaffer had nothing to offer on the controversial decisions from the referee ...

FC were unable to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to (ISL) holders as they could only pick a point against FC in Kochi.

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Asamoah Gyan scored from the spot but there was ambiguity in both the calls made by the referee.

Highlanders coach Robert Jarni believes that he has enough reasons to be proud of his team after what he considered was a fantastic display by his side. However, he was unavailable for comments on the refereeing.

“I am angry, happy and sad. We had a lot of chances and played a fantastic game. However, we didn't score. We have a very young team. I am proud of those guys,” he said.

"I don't want to comment anything about the referee.”

The Croatian coach praised Ghanaian forward Gyan and spoke about the impact he has on the dressing room.

“Asamoah is a really good guy. He is contributing a lot and we have a very good atmosphere in the dressing room. He is a leader and is working hard,” said Jarni.

The postponement of NorthEast’s tie against which was scheduled to be held two weeks ago means that they will be one of the two sides to have played just nine games by the end of the tenth round. But Jarni believes that this is of little significance.

“It does not have an impact at all. We have a very good group of young players and a very good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are now only focusing on the next game,” he concluded.