ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United's complete fixture list
Comments()
ISL/Sportzpics
The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.
Last year's semifinalists NorthEast United will get their campaign underway with an away match against Bengaluru FC on 21st October 2019.
The Guwahati-based outfit will play their first home game of the season on October 26th when they take on Delhi Dynamos at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Here's their complete fixture list: