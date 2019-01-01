ISL 2019-20: Jorge Costa confident of a positive result against NorthEast United

The Mumbai City FC boss believes his players are capable of bouncing back to a win against the Highlanders ...

FC have not had the best of starts to their (ISL) campaign, having won just one of their first four games and drawing twice. But coach Jorge Costa was quick to point out that the team suffered a similar start last season but eventually made the top-four.

“We have started exactly like last year. Last season in the first four games we had four points. We started well and then we had some problems. I have full confidence in my players. They know what they have to do and I know what I have to do. We have an important game tomorrow and we want to get three points,” he said.

“The conditions are perfect for my players to play. In Mumbai, it is too hot and there is too much humidity but then again we have to be prepared to play under all circumstances. But if you ask me I prefer to have this kind of weather.”

The Portuguese reiterated that he has full faith in his players. He is confident of bagging all three points against a tough opposition that he believes he has planned for very well.

“We know how they ( ) play. We know that we will have a tough game tomorrow (Wednesday) but we know what to do. I believe in my players and my work and I believe tomorrow we can get the three points,” he concluded.

Losing a player such as Lucian Goian is bound to leave a massive void in defence that only a handful of players could fill. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh believes Mato Grgic is one of them. He claims to have built a good rapport with the former NorthEast man.

“The mood in the dressing room has always been very good because the coach knows how to keep our morale high. We didn’t start well but we have a very good team. We had some injury problems. We needed a small break, it was very important to make some changes in our mentality.

“I don’t think it matters (Lucian Goian leaving). We signed Mato (Grgic), he is a very good player and his combination with me is good,” he said.