ISL 2019-20: FC Goa see off Mumbai City FC in a six-goal thriller

The Islanders succumbed to their second consecutive defeat at home as the Gaurs climbed to the top of the league table...

beat FC 4-2 in their fourth match of the (ISL) season six on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Lenny Rodrigues (27') and Ferran Corominas (45+2') gave Goa a formidable lead in the first half but Sarthak Golui (49') and Souvik Chakraborty's (55') brought Mumbai back into the game. Hugo Boumous (59') and Carlos Pena (89') though, made sure that the Gaurs ended the tie with full points.

Mumbai City rang in two changes with Mohammed Rafique and Serge Kevyn replaced by Souvik Chakrabarti and Bipin Singh. FC Goa named an unchanged starting XI that valiantly brought home a point against .

Mumbai City started well abut the Gaurs upped the ante after 16 minutes, first with Boumous seeing an effort, borne out of excellent dribbling skills, blocked while Jahouh's shot at Amrinder was kept out by the latter.

It wouldn’t be long before FC Goa took the lead. Brandon Fernandes’ fantastic corner was brought under control acrobatically by Lenny, who then proceeded to place it into the bottom corner of Mumbai’s goal, past the outstretched gloves of Mumbai’s number one.

The situation compounded negatively for Mumbai City when they fell further behind on the stroke of half-time.

Seriton Fernandes’ rampaging run into the home side’s eighteen-yard box saw him square the ball to Corominas right on the penalty spot. With acres of spaces and ages to slot in, the Spaniard made no mistake in punishing Mumbai.

The second half began with Mumbai City taking to the pitch with fire in their bellies. The hosts struck almost immediately, with an unmarked Sarthak Golui gleefully nodding in a sumptuous lob into the box by Larbi.

Minutes later, Souvik Chakrabarti, ever so diligent, smashed home a raking drive, past a diving Mohammed Nawaz to restore parity.

FC Goa quickly regained composure and scored a classic goal off the training ground. Jahou’s lofted ball found Mourtada Fall. The Senegalese defender looped the ball to the opposite end of the home side’s goal and the onrushing Boumous headed the ball in from close range.

Ultimately, the bell would ultimately toll for Carlos Pena Gonzalez. From a set-piece from the right, the Edu Bedia sent in a lovely low freekick, which was turned in at the near post by his compatriot.

Last seasons’ semi-finalists showed their class, while the home side could only wallow in what could’ve been a magical night to set their season right but it ended in calamity.