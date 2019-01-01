ISL 2019-20: John Gregory - Chennaiyin FC need to get three points against Mumbai City

The Chennaiyin FC head coach wants his team to collect a win at any cost in front of home crowd after the disappointing start….

’s woeful form in the (ISL) continued in the new season as well as they went down 0-3 in their opening match against .

The two-times champions had gone into the game with a revamped squad which had six new foreign players and a few new Indian stars. However, the team looked a bit disjointed and Goa took full toll.

Speaking ahead of the second match against , coach John Gregory said, “The ISL comes quick and you have to pick up results quickly. New players have to bed in very quickly. I made three changes in Goa and the boys that came on did very well and I might make one or two changes against Mumbai.

“I can bring in two more foreigners who did not start the Goa game. Sometimes, it does take a little while for everyone to settle in. Bengaluru and Goa have had a settled team in the last two years. We can’t sit around for everyone to gel and we have to gel now. Tomorrow is a good opportunity to pick up a win.”

Looking into the positives from the first match, Gregory said, “We went in with a game plan. It did okay but we had to change to plan B. I thought that Rafa (Crivellaro) and Thapa coming on made a big difference to our team. I was pleased with the second half. They give me a decision to make.”

The British coach revealed that other than Jeje Lalpekhlua and Germanpreet Singh all the players are available to play against Mumbai.

He said, “Everyone’s fit. Jeje is obviously a long term absentee. Germanpreet has personal leave.”

The Chennaiyin gaffer mentioned that the players are excited to play their first home match of the season. “First game in front of the fans and obviously our players want to make an impression. I don't care how we win, we need to get three points. I’d be delighted if we can take max points from the next two games,” said Gregory.