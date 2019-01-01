ISL 2019-20: 10-man Jamshedpur edge past Odisha

Odisha FC were unimpressive on their debut as Josep Gombau's side failed to beat a 10-man Jamshedpur FC...

began their (ISL) season six campaign with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Rana Gharami's own goal (16') gave Jamshedpur the lead but Aridane Santana's strike (40') got Odisha back into the game. Sergio Castel scored a late goal (85') to seal a crucial win for his team at home.

’s U-17 World Cup star Aniket Jadhav was handed his ISL debut by Jamshedpur’s Spanish Antonio Iriondo in their very first game of the season.

For Odisha FC, new recruit Xisco, who joined the club from , was in the starting XI. Attacker Shubham Sarangi was deployed in an unusual right-back position.

It was a high tempo affair right from the off as both teams favoured an attacking approach. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Rana Gharami put the ball into his own net. Piti initiated a quick counter-attack down the middle and found Farukh Choudhary to his right. Farukh sent a low cross into the box which took a deflection off Gharami and went in.

Just when Jamshedpur started to tighten their grip on the game, Bikash Jairu got his last-ditch tackle on Jerry Mawihmingthanga wrong and was sent off.

The sending off hurt the hosts badly as it allowed Odisha to come back into the game. The visitors equalised in the 40th minute when Aridane Santana found the back of the net from Jerry’s cross.

Iriondo introduced Memo Moura at the beginning of the second half as Jamshedpur regrouped.

Josep Gombau’s men failed to take full advantage. Credit to the Jamshedpur defenders who stood firm on their ground and did not allow any space to the Odisha attackers.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, showed more intent in the final 15 minutes of the match. Farukh Choudhury squandered the easiest chance of the game when he found himself one on one with Odisha custodian but he lost possession of the ball.

Castel restored Jamshedpur’s lead in the 85th minute after receiving a lobbed ball from compatriot Piti. The Spanish midfielder ran down the middle from a counter-attack and found Castel at the edge of the box who buried the chance.