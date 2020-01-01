ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The depleted hosts will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact against the winless Red and Golds...

Hyderabad are looking for their second win since their season opener while are yet to score their first goal in the (ISL) as the two sides go head to head at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.

Game Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal Date Tuesday, December 15 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad FC Possible XI:

Injured - Joel Chianese, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco



East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - Aaron Holloway, Danny Fox, Sankar Roy

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Eugeneson Lyngdoh



Key Players - Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma